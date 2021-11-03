Merseyside Council, which is cash-strapped, has incurred a £4 million ‘overspend.’

Merseyside Council, which is cash-strapped, is projected to exceed on part of its school budget by more than £4 million.

The expenditure was discovered in a report by Knowsley Council to be related to special educational needs services for kids in the borough.

Knowsley has one of the country’s highest ratios of pupils with special educational needs.

Nearly 20% of children in the borough had special educational needs in 2017, with 3.8 percent of students having Educational and Health Care Plans, compared to a national average of 2.8 percent.

The council receives a share of the government’s dedicated schools allocation for a ‘high needs block,’ which provides money for pupils with special educational needs in the borough.

The report, which was prepared in advance of a meeting of the Knowsley schools forum tomorrow (November 6), adds that “there are specific concerns” about high needs block funding, which is expected to overspend £4.2 million by the end of the year.

This includes a nearly £1.5 million overspend from 2021/21, which, according to the report, “is largely due to a continued increase in children with Education and Health Care Plans (EHCPs) in both mainstream, independent, and maintained sectors placed both in and out of Borough, and the additional support needed to meet their needs.”

“Given the existing numbers, considerable reductions in the overspend are unlikely to be accomplished in the current fiscal year.”

Schools Forums are statutory groups comprised of school and non-school members that local governments must consult when making financial choices.

Because of the deficit, Knowsley Council will now be compelled to submit a Recovery Plan to the Department of Education, outlining how it plans to deal with the situation.

According to the Knowsley council report, the overspend is becoming more in line with the rise in the number of children receiving education, health and care plans in the borough, which now stands at the third highest rate in the country, despite the fact that this is a decrease from previous years when Knowsley had the highest rate of SEN pupils in the country.

