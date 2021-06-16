Merseyside convicts are expected to be housed in a new massive jail.

The Ministry of Justice wants to build a 1,715-bed prison in the Lancashire countryside, just north of Southport.

If approved, the complex will house Category C inmates who are preparing to be released from their sentence.

Consultation documents detailing the plans were released this week by the Ministry of Justice, which is seeking to build several new jails.

Alex Chalk, the Minister for Prisons and Probation, said: “Because prisoner numbers fluctuate over time, we must have solid strategies in place to ensure that we always have adequate places available.

“As our courts system continues to ramp up to full working capacity following the countrywide limits imposed by the Covid-19 outbreak, we anticipate an increase in demand for prison places.

“As a result of the Prime Minister’s commitment to recruit 20,000 additional police officers, we believe that providing 18,000 additional prison places would assist to alleviate strain on prison spaces in England and Wales in the coming years.”

The new prison would be erected in the borough of Chorley, between the towns of Southport and Leyland, just outside the West Lancs border.

If authorized, it would be erected alongside HMP Garth, a Category B high-security prison, and HMP Wymott, a Category C jail that holds sex offenders.

Both sites hold inmates from Merseyside and, should it go ahead, the new facility would also be likely to house offenders from the region.

The prison would be divided into seven blocks, each with 240 convicts. Most people will have their own cell with a toilet and shower.

The location will be ringed by fence and a road for security patrols, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Under the same program, new prisons are being built in Leicestershire, Yorkshire, and Northamptonshire, with sites also being created.