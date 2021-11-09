Merseyside buildings will be lighted purple this week for a reason.

Buildings around the North West will be lighted purple all week to raise awareness for a worthy cause.

For North West Sexual Violence Awareness Week, buildings throughout Merseyside will be lit purple from Monday, November 8 to Sunday, November 14.

The St Johns Beacon in Liverpool city centre, as well as Wallasey Town Hall and Greystone Footbridge in Huyton, will be illuminated on Thursday, November 11.

A week of events in the North West is aimed at raising awareness of sexual abuse and the resources available to survivors.

Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire will host the events.

According to the North West SAAS Partner Network (Strategic Direction for Sexual Assault and Abuse Services), while there is an increase in sexual offenses, the number of people reporting or seeking help is extremely low.

A survivor may choose not to speak out for a variety of reasons, including fear of not being believed or a lack of knowledge about where to get help.

The goal of the awareness week is to reassure survivors and everyone who supports them that they will be heard and that they will be able to get help.

A stalled event will take place at Liverpool Guild of Students on Thursday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People will learn about the community support services available to survivors of sexual violence and how to access them during this time.

Anyone seeking to disclose on the day will be able to do so in a private’safe’ space.

Following that, from 5pm to 6pm, a vigil will be conducted at St Johns Beacon, which will be lighted purple, as a time of meditation and remembering.

In support of survivors of sexual abuse, attendees are invited to wear purple and bring a torch or LED light.