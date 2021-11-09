Merseyside beaches are littered with large bits of ‘wind turbine.’

Following a botched operation in the Irish Sea, pieces from a massive offshore wind turbine are believed to have washed up on the Merseyside shoreline.

Following the tragedy last month, the objects have been reported on beaches in the New Brighton and Hightown districts.

In October, three 126-tonne turbine blades collapsed into the sea after a bungled maintenance operation at the Ormonde offshore wind farm, six miles off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

Although the majority of the components and equipment have now been found on the bottom, debris from one broken blade has lingered on the surface and has been spotted around the northwestern shore.

Glass fiber particles and blade pieces make up the majority of the waste. There were no injuries recorded as a result of the incident.

On a number of community social media accounts, New Brighton residents posted photos of what seemed to be portions of the wind turbine.

A marine mammal physician, Chris Cureton, said: “Because it’s glass fibre, I don’t believe it’s very toxic. Although the environmental impact is unknown, this substance clearly does not belong in the ecosystem.” Vattenfall UK, a renewable energy firm, operates the Ormonde offshore wind farm.

According to a spokeswoman for Vattenfall, “Components from the Ormonde offshore wind farm fell into the sea due to an event during routine maintenance. Although no one was hurt, we promptly notified the appropriate authorities and initiated an inquiry.

“In addition to figuring out what happened, we’re focusing on getting any debris in the sea or washing up on the beach cleaned up as soon as possible.

“Anyone who sees debris that has arrived on shore is asked to call our reporting number at 0333 4141 912. This will aid our clean-up crews in locating and removing it as quickly as possible.”