Merseyside beach has been named as one of the top dog-friendly beaches in the UK.

According to Vets Now, one of Merseyside’s beaches has been named one of the top 50 places to take your dog.

This year’s nicest, safest, and friendliest beaches to take your pet for a walk were announced by the emergency pet service.

On multiple times, Ainsdale Beach has been featured and has been given an International Blue Flag, which is a certification from the Foundation for Environmental Education that it meets its standards.

It’s also known as one of the best beaches in the UK for extreme kite activities, with designated areas for kite buggy and landboard use, as well as sea-based kitesurfing.

Vets Now considers beaches where water quality is judged high, dogs are accepted all year, parking and access are good, and a daytime vet is located nearby in its 32-page complete digital guide.

This is due to a considerable increase in emergency cases for pets associated to beaches and the sea each summer.

However, you should be aware of potential hazards such as fish hooks, jellyfish, and low tides, to name a few.

“Don’t be deceived by mild coastal breezes; temperatures on beaches often climb and you can be taken off guard, even at the end of summer,” says Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now and one of the writers of the Best Beach Guide.

“Make sure your dog has access to a shady location and plenty of fresh water.

“A dog can die from a heat-related sickness in as little as 15 minutes, so never leave them in a sun trap or in a car for a sleep – even with the windows down, the heat is still unbearable. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-common blunder that we encounter all the time.

“If your dog has never learned to swim, the sea is not the place to begin. Be wary of high tides and rolling waves, and keep an eye on your dog so he doesn’t get too far out.

"Dogs can be easily exhausted by waves and currents. Stop them as well.