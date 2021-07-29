Merseyside area where folks can obtain free transport to get their covid jabs

A Merseyside borough is providing free transportation to anyone who hasn’t had their first immunization or can’t return for their second dose.

The St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and St Helens Borough Council are now providing free transportation to the Totally Wicked Stadium, which is home to Merseyside’s first NHS large-scale Covid-19 mass vaccination center.

Residents of St Helens may now get a free bus voucher that lasts all day and can be used on any of the city’s bus companies – Merseytravel, Stagecoach, and Arriva – to get to and from Saints for their vaccine.

Starting this week, the CCG and St Helens Council will pilot a free door-to-door transport service with DriverNet for anyone who is unable to catch a bus due to mobility concerns or the distance to Saints.

Julie Ashurst, the St Helens CCG’s director of commissioning, primary care, and transformation, was instrumental in bringing the plan together.

“Vaccine uptake has been excellent in St Helens thus far, but many people have informed us that they have had difficulty getting to Saints – either because of the cost, or because they don’t know anyone who can give them a lift, or because they are hesitant to use buses for any reason,” she said.

“We hope that the bus voucher and door-to-door service will remove any hurdles for people who haven’t received their immunization or returned for their second dosage. It’s critical to have two vaccines in order to obtain the best protection against the virus, and by doing so, we can make it easier for anyone who needs one to acquire one.”

“It’s fantastic that the vast majority of people across St Helens Borough have heeded the call to get vaccinated when the program has opened up to them,” said Councillor Anthony Burns, cabinet member for wellbeing, culture and heritage at St Helens Borough Council. “However, there are still some who have not yet accessed their vaccine. Getting immunized can significantly lower your chances of.” “The summary comes to an end.”