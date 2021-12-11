Merseyside almost missed out on a famous landmark.

Most people traveling through Merseyside have seen The Dream, which is located near the bustling M62 motorway.

The gleaming white marble statue, which stands 20 meters tall, has become one of the county’s most recognizable sights.

However, we were on the verge of missing out on the stunning art, and it was only by chance that the sculpture wound up at St Helens.

Former St Helens Council arts officer Sean Durney nominated a local location for Channel 4’s Big Art Project in October 2005, and the Dream was born.

The council submitted an application for the Sutton Manor Colliery after talking with retired miners.

Up until its decommissioning in 1991, the site had been a coal mining powerhouse.

St Helens was chosen as one of the last 12 contestants for the show, but did not make the final six, with Burnley, Cardigan, Mull, Newham, North Belfast, and Sheffield all receiving a spot.

Following the commencement of filming, however, issues arose, with Sheffield dropping out due to safety concerns about their admission, and Tinsley Towers being declared too dangerous to be made into public art and dismantled.

The Dream was born after the show approached St Helens again, asking if they wanted to be the seventh project on the show.

Former miners unveiled the statue in 2009, which was created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa as a memorial to the past as well as a symbol of hope for the future.

The Dream is taller than The Angel of the North, and its foundations are considerably deeper beneath.

The entire project cost around £1.9 million, with the majority of the money spent on construction and the rest on land remediation to reclaim and prepare a former industrial site.

Many of us admire The Dream for the beauty it gives to a former industrial site, whether driving past it on the way home or taking it in on a long weekend walk.