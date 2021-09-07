Merseyrail’s new train has certain unusual track features.

Today, our region welcomed a new Merseyrail train that is faster, safer, and more spacious.

The train, which belongs to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, is part of Merseyrail’s first new fleet in over 40 years.

When all of the trains are finished, the new fleet will number in the hundreds.

The new trains are an important part of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan for a London-style transportation network, which aims to make traveling around the region quick, easy, and reliable by giving local governments more control over public transportation and connecting different modes of transportation.

The roomy, clean, and easily accessible aspect of the cars compared to the present Merseyrail fleet was obvious at today’s event, which exhibited the train at Birkenhead North station.

Andy Heath, managing director of Merseyrail, revealed when customers may expect to see the new fleet in service during today’s launch.

Mr Heath expressed optimism that a timetable for the trains that will begin service in the coming months would be issued, despite the fact that there are still challenges to overcome.

He also stated that the Ormskirk to Kirkby service would be the first to receive the new trains because it is close to the maintenance yard, making any faults easier to resolve.

The new trains have a capacity increase of more than 50%, from just over 300 to more than 470 passengers, as well as a 10% reduction in journey times due to faster acceleration and braking.

Cllr Liam Robinson, chair of the Liverpool City Region’s Transport Committee, was quick to emphasize the new trains’ significance.

“There are so many great things about these trains,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The most important point I want to make is that because these trains are owned by the residents of the city region, we have been able to specify the features we want.

“The level access from the platform to the train is probably the nicest feature we have.

“From there, a slid step emerges.”

