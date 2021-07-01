Merseyrail’s new £500 million trains are seen for the first time on live track.

Today was the first time one of Merseyrail’s new trains was seen in the city.

The Swiss-built train was spotted at Sandhills station in north Liverpool earlier today (Thursday).

It was the first look at the train, which had only been tested at night thus far.

The trains are being tested before they are made available to the general public.

The £500 million fleet will be the country’s greenest and most accessible, as well as the country’s only publicly owned trains.

Despite the fact that the new trains will stop at every station, passengers are strongly advised not to board and to remain clear of platforms for safety reasons.

“It’s terrific to see that our new fleet of £500 million publicly-owned trains is moving on to the next phase of testing,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region. I’m sure they’ll be as eager as I am to get on the tracks.

“These trains will be the most cutting-edge and accessible anyplace in the country, and they will serve as a true statement of intent for our region’s transportation future.

“They are an important aspect of my idea for a London-style transportation system that allows people to travel around quickly, cheaply, and reliably.”

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is replacing its 40-year-old fleet with new trains from Stadler, a Swiss company.

The publicly owned trains were designed expressly for the Merseyrail network and must pass a stringent testing program in the UK as well as at Stadler’s manufacturing sites in Switzerland and Germany.

Thousands of safety and performance tests are conducted to ensure that the trains are fit for service, including everything from the power supply and braking systems to digital passenger information displays and CCTV cameras.

The following items will be tested as part of the program:

Experts from the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland are involved.

To ensure that the train satisfies UK standards, it undergoes over 100 tests. The summary comes to a close.