Merseyrail, with its pioneering battery-powered trains, is looking beyond Merseyside.

A new fleet of battery-powered trains is scheduled to expand Merseyrail’s network across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

The new trains, which were presented on Thursday (July 15), can run without the need for costly third rails, and might one day provide a direct service into the city center from places as far away as Preston and Wrexham.

They will also allow Merseyrail to expand to new stations planned for Headbolt Lane in Kirkby, the Baltic Triangle, Woodchurch in Wirral, Carr Mill in St Helens, and the existing station in Widnes.

“It’s a really significant breakthrough for our public transportation network because it means we can now get to regions where we would have had to build in expensive infrastructure like the third rail and connect us with underserved communities,” Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said.

The trains will be the first battery-powered fleet in the country, with a range of 20 miles on a single charge, putting the city region at the forefront of this new technology.

Mr Rotheram hopes that by expanding the Merseyrail network, more people will be encouraged to use ecologically friendly modes of transportation to help combat the climate emergency.

“We need to provide a true, high-quality alternative to getting in a car,” he said.

“We can start to see the benefits with these £500 million trains, as well as what we’re doing on active travel and what we want to do on our buses.”

The additional trains could provide a direct service into Liverpool for those who work in the city but live in the outlying areas in the future, whereas many people currently drive rather than change trains.

This might include a service between Wrexham and Bidston or a connection between Preston and the Merseyrail network, eliminating the need for people to change trains in Wigan.

Mr Rotheram’s ideas for a fully connected, London-style transportation network have taken another step forward.

“I want a public transportation system that is recognizably ours,” he stated. I’d like our buses to be painted in the same colors as our trains.

“I want a smart ticket system similar to London’s Oyster card. I. The summary comes to a conclusion.