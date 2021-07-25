Merseyrail stations have left a lasting impression on me over the years.

Merseyrail has posted a photo gallery of their trains and stops from the last few decades.

Merseyrail recently unveiled a new fleet of state-of-the-art trains worth over £500 million, which will be the country’s greenest and most accessible.

The publicly owned trains were designed expressly for the Merseyrail network and must pass a stringent testing program in the UK as well as at Stadler’s manufacturing sites in Switzerland and Germany.

The 051’s rise to prominence as the greatest Scouse nightclub in the 1990s and early 2000s

Thousands of safety and performance tests are conducted to ensure that the trains are fit for service, including everything from the power supply and braking systems to digital passenger information displays and CCTV cameras.

Merseyrail has now produced a series of images depicting how things used to be and how far we’ve all come in recent decades.

Liverpool Exchange railway station was replaced by the city’s underground station in 1977.

This photograph of Ellesmere Port station was released by Merseyrail in September 2007.

The station first opened in July 1863, and in 1870, it was called Ellesmere Port. When British Rail electrified the line from Hooton, the station became part of the Merseyrail network in 1994.

This shot was taken in September 1994 at Birkenhead Central Station. Birkenhead, a Victorian-era station, was founded in 1886. Mersey Railways’ headquarters were also located at the station. Birkenhead Central Station was decommissioned in the 1990s.

Merseyrail shared this shot of a snow-covered Ormskirk station in February 1994.

The East Lancashire Railway Company built the station, which opened in April 1849. When British Railways was nationalised in 1948, the station became part of the London Midland Region.

Merseyrail’s Northern Line terminates at the station today.

This shot was taken in September 1993 at Hall Road Station. The Victorian-era station is on Southport’s Northern Line and serves the Blundellsands district of Crosby.

In September 1991, a train going towards Formby station is photographed by Merseyrail.

Another Victorian-era structure, Formby station, was previously part of the Lancashire and Yorkshire railway company. In 1978, the station became part of Merseyrail’s Northern Line.