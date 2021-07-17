Merseyrail modifications to be aware of tonight for shoppers and partygoers

Train disruptions and schedule modifications are expected to affect shopping returning home from Liverpool and partygoers entering the city centre tonight.

Merseyrail services on the Kirkby and Ormskirk lines will be impacted, with three trains being canceled and numerous more having their schedules changed.

The itinerary modifications are due to a “shortage of traincrew,” according to the travel organization’s social media account.

Merseyrail, with its pioneering battery-powered trains, is looking beyond Merseyside.

The following changes will occur:

The Walton service from Liverpool Central to Kirkby will begin at 17:00. Sandhills will be the final stop for the 18:00 Liverpool Central to Ormskirk route. The Ormskirk to Liverpool service at 18:48 has been canceled. The Liverpool Central to Kirkby service at 19:30 has been canceled. The Kirkby to Liverpool Central service at 19:58 has been canceled. Rice Lane will be the starting point for the 20:20 Liverpool Central to Kirkby route.