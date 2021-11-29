Merseyrail issues a warning as mask-wearing regulations are reinstated.

Merseyrail has issued a warning to passengers ahead of the implementation of new mask-wearing regulations on public transportation, which take effect tomorrow.

To curb the spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, travellers on public transportation across the country will be obliged to wear a mask or facial covering starting Tuesday.

Merseyrail runs trains throughout the Liverpool City Region, and masks will be required on all routes.

In the fight against the Omicron strain, booster shots are recommended for all adults.

While some have expressed worries about how the new restrictions would be implemented, Merseyrail has stated that the British Transport Police will assist.

“We are helping passengers travel with confidence when they use the train by working with government to promote new safeguards that come into force in England tomorrow,” Suzanne Grant, Merseyrail’s commercial director, said.

“Unless exempted, everyone on the railway must wear a face covering, and while we know the vast majority of people will want to do the right thing, we’ll be working with British Transport Police to encourage and enforce the measures.”

This weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the new restrictions, which would require people to wear face covers in stores.

PCR tests will be required of everyone entering the UK, and all contacts of new variant cases will be required to self-isolate, even if completely jabbed.

The measures, according to the Prime Minister, are “temporary and preventative.”

With 11 confirmed cases of the Omicron strain in the UK, there are rising concerns about its spread (five in England and six in Scotland).

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization today expanded the booster campaign to include all adults over the age of 18 in the country as part of efforts to combat a potential wave of the new variety.

The time between a second jab and a booster shot has also been reduced from six to three months.