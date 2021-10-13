Merseyrail is experiencing huge delays due to trespassers on the railway line.

This evening, trespassers on Merseyrail railway tracks are causing considerable delays.

Due to trespassers on the line near Bootle Oriel Road, Merseyrail has warned travellers to expect considerable disruption this evening (Wednesday, October 13).

The railway operator has paused services on the Southport and Hunts Cross lines as they investigate the incident.

There will be delays and inconvenience until around 7.45 p.m.

“Service cancellations at Bootle Oriel Road owing to trespassers on the railway at Bootle Oriel Road the Southport and Hunts Cross line is interrupted,” a Merseyrail representative stated.

“Trains passing through this station may be canceled or delayed.” There will be some disruption until 7.45 p.m.

“If today’s incident has harmed you, you may be entitled to a refund or compensation.” Visit https://www.merseyrail.org/contact-us/refunds-and-compensation.aspx for more information. for additional information

“We apologize for any trouble this has caused.”

