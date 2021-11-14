Merseyrail has released a new map showing where additional stations will be built.

The Merseyrail system, which services this area, is generally well-liked, but it varies on where you live.

Merseyrail is typically considered as a popular and punctual service that brings people to work and see friends and family around the Liverpool City Region by those who live near a station on the network.

However, there are significant gaps in the network, which means that many people in our region have little or no access to a local train.

The £710 million ‘transport revolution’ includes new stations and buses.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £710 million funding settlement for the Liverpoool in his Autumn budget address.