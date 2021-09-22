Merseyrail has announced that Wirral line services will change this weekend.

Merseyrail has announced that certain of its Wirral line services would be increased in frequency.

The rail operator has been running at a reduced capacity for the last 18 months due to the epidemic, but it has now announced that it will be able to begin reintroducing more services as fewer workers are forced to self-isolate and more passengers resume travel.

Monday to Saturday services on the Chester line will rise to a 15-minute frequency until 19:00, then every 30 minutes until the end of service, as of Sunday, September 26.

The 30-minute service on the Ellesmere Port line will be maintained throughout the day.

On both lines, a 30-minute service will be available on Sundays, with train departure and arrival schedules adjusted accordingly.

The West Kirby and New Brighton lines will continue to run at a 20-minute frequency, although train arrival and departure timings will change.

The Northern lines remain unaffected, with Southport & Hunts Cross trains running every 20 minutes from the start to the end of service Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, a 30-minute service will be available. Trains on the Ormskirk & Kirkby lines will run every 20 minutes until 20:00 Monday through Saturday, then every 30 minutes until the end of service. On Sundays, a 30-minute service will be available.

“I am glad that we are able to boost services as more personnel are able to return to work and more passengers begin to utilize the Merseyrail network once again,” said Andy Heath, managing director of Merseyrail.

“We have worked hard to provide a safe, dependable, and sustainable service for individuals traveling across the Liverpool City Region, and our passengers have been very understanding and patient.

“I would also suggest that anyone using the Merseyrail network cover their faces out of consideration for others.”

Passengers are also advised to follow the following travel tips to keep themselves and others safe:

Avoid traveling during peak hours (between 7:00 and 9:30 a.m. and 16:00 and 18:00)