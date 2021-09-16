Merseyrail cancels and delays services at Freshfield after a person is hit by a train.

A person was hit by a train in the Freshfield area, causing considerable disruption to Merseyrail’s Southport and Hunts Cross lines.

At around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, emergency services were dispatched to the Freshfields area after reports of a person being hit by a train.

As services on the Southport and Hunts Cross Lines were suspended, Merseyrail worked to accommodate all impacted passengers.

The transport provider has requested that rail replacement buses run between Hall Road and Sounthport beginning at 9.30 p.m.

“Services on the Southport line are disrupted due to a person regrettably being hit by a train in the Freshfield area,” Merseyrail said.

“Trains to Southport will terminate at Hall Road and return from there.

“A rail replacement bus service runs in both ways between Hall Road and Southport.

“If today’s occurrence has harmed you, you may be entitled to a refund or compensation. For further information, please visit bit.ly/3iU4buu.”