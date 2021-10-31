Mersey Tunnels: First-of-its-kind, high-speed tag, and cutting-edge technology.

Between Liverpool and Wirral, the Mersey has long served as a physical and physiological barrier.

It not only divides the two boroughs, but it also serves as a dividing line between two of the city’s prominent identities.

The river has also shaped two sides of history: while Liverpool’s docks welcomed ships from all over the world, the Wirral’s enormous and well-known shipyards built many of the world’s boats.

Mersey tunnels will undergo significant alterations as new video technology is installed.

The two boroughs are tantalizingly close at their closest point, from Liverpool’s Pier Head to Woodside in Birkenhead, but the passage has always been only possible by ferry or via the Queens and Kingsway tunnels.

With the announcement that the heavily-used tunnels would be installing new technology in early November to modernize the way users pay for their excursions, we’ve taken a look back at the tunnels’ crucial role in connecting the city region.

Liverpool was at the pinnacle of its global shipping commerce in the mid-eighteenth century.

The shipbuilding and commercial linkages were emerging in the development of Hamilton Square, which was less than a mile across from Liverpool’s pier head.

James Laird commissioned the park square to be erected in the style of Edinburgh’s opulent Georgian palaces.

Outside of London, it is still home to the biggest cluster of Grade I listed structures.

With riches accumulating on both sides of the Mersey and the peninsula’s population rapidly growing, a quick passage across the river became increasingly important.

As Liverpool and Birkenhead grew as commercial centers, ferries became more important for trade and passenger crossings.

Engineers began looking for additional possibilities for traversing the stretch of water in order to relieve overcrowding on ferries.

Initially, a bridge was contemplated, but plans were scrapped after it was discovered that structural support would interfere with shipping channels and tides.

Even today, constructing a bridge would be a spectacular feat of engineering.