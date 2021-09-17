Mersey Police Dogs have been hailed for their assistance in catching burglary offenders.

Two brave Mersey Police Canines have had a hectic 24 hours, with both dogs assisting in an arrest.

PD When officers set out to find a man wanted for a domestic burglary, Poppy was the first to assist them.

The culprit had retreated behind a corner couch and was “certain” that authorities would not discover him – that is, until PD Poppy got on the scene.

When confronted with Poppy, the criminal surrendered and was brought into custody.

Later, reports of a burglary in progress were received, and PD Jurgen, his handler, and other cops were despatched to the location immediately, arriving within minutes.

PD Jurgen instantly alerted two male suspects, who were quickly apprehended inside the residence.

The criminals “didn’t like their chances escaping from Jurgen,” according to Mersey Police Dogs on Twitter.