Mersey Care has been chastised for its sexual health outreach programs.

Complainants are putting pressure on the Armistead Centre, alleging that it has failed to perform its services.

The LGBT-friendly clinic on Hanover Street in Liverpool offers STI screening and chemsex harm reduction groups, among other services.

Mersey Care’s clinic, on the other hand, claims to provide outreach to LGBT+ venues all throughout the city.

Positive Covid tests are on the decline in the Liverpool City Region as a whole, but they are on the rise in two locations.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, a number of businesses and clubs in Liverpool’s Pride district stated that they had not received any outreach assistance from the Armistead Centre in over two years.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Andrew Pankhurst, manager of G Bar, told The Washington Newsday that the center used to distribute free condoms and health information in the venue.

“Prior to Covid, our interaction with them was gradually dwindling,” Andrew explained.

“Normally, they would deliver condoms,” says the narrator. But that is no longer the case.”

While G Bar was operating at a reduced capacity, a number of customers asked Andrew for condoms, but the venue did not have any on hand to distribute.

“Do you wonder whether that individual is going to go home and make a stupid mistake?” he added.

Andrew thinks that the Armistead Centre can mend its ties with Liverpool’s LGBT+ community despite the absence of services.

“You couldn’t put a price on the aid they gave me as a young person,” he concluded.

“It would be a pity if there are young people today and the Armistead Centre isn’t involved in their life in some way.”

Also missing from this year’s indoor Pride in Liverpool festival, which took place on Saturday, July 31, was the Armistead Centre.

Alan Wilkinson, who works at The Lisbon, backed up the absence claims.

“I haven’t seen anything from the Armistead at The Lisbon in nearly two years,” he said. There aren’t any condoms or anything.”

“The Armistead Centre used to provide a comprehensive spectrum of holistic services,” stated another complainant, who asked to remain anonymous. They’ve been absolutely annihilated now.”

The Armistead Centre was integrated into the Mersey Care takeover of Liverpool Community Health NHS Trust, according to the complainant.

They got into a fight. “The summary has come to an end.”