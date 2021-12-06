Merrick Garland is being asked by Ghislaine Maxwell’s family to improve her treatment in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has appealed for better care of the imprisoned socialite during her trial, stating that her constraints and lack of food and hygiene are creating “unnecessary trauma.”

Maxwell, 59, is on trial for allegedly assisting late sex criminal Jeffery Epstein in sexually abusing minors. According to federal prosecutors, Maxwell assisted Epstein by pressuring females as young as 14 to have sex with him.

Federal prosecutors also claim that during testimony in a previous case, Maxwell lied about knowing about Epstein’s conduct.

Maxwell has been in prison for 17 months, and her family has regularly expressed their dissatisfaction with her living conditions. According to the Associated Press, the family has written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, requesting a modification in the abusive restraints placed on Maxwell, as well as extra soap and food.

Maxwell’s restraints are four-point restraints that cuff her hands, waist, and feet while she is transported from the courtroom to her holding cell. Maxwell’s bindings cause bruising, broken flesh, and other “unnecessary trauma,” according to a statement acquired by the Associated Press from Maxwell’s family. Maxwell’s family has also expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of food she received during her first week in custody, and has requested that she be given a food pack everyday. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family claims she had no access to soap or hand sanitizer, and Maxwell was given a bar of soap every day.

Maxwell’s family also requested that Garland allow Maxwell to meet with her attorneys for at least 30 minutes before and after each day’s proceedings, after Maxwell complained that she was only allowed to communicate with attorneys in places where prosecutors could readily overhear them.

Maxwell’s trial began on Nov. 29 in the United States District Court in Manhattan, and is presided over by Judge Alison J. Nathan, who, despite hearing Maxwell’s health issues, has rejected repeated applications for bail, fearing that she will flee her trial.

"Ghislaine's physical well-being, as well as her entitlement to proper and timely access to her attorney during the trial, have been completely neglected," according to the family.