Merrick Garland, FBI Agent Involved in ‘Coup’ Plot to Depose Trump, according to Steve Bannon.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon claims that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI were involved in a “coup” to remove Trump from the White House.

During his podcast War Room: Pandemic on Monday, Bannon claimed that it was “no conspiracy” to insinuate that Garland, who did not become Attorney General until nearly two months after Trump left office, was involved in a scheme to oust Trump. Bannon and his guest, Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired after a CNN report claimed he met with white nationalists, talked about an unproven conspiracy theory that alleges FBI agents were behind the deadly Capitol breach on January 6.

The House voted last week to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Garland has yet to determine whether or not to prosecute Bannon after the accusation was referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ). On Monday, Bannon said that opponents of Biden’s “illegitimate administration” were “destroying” it, while claiming that people would be “outraged” if they learned about the unproven conspiracy theory.

“What did the FBI, the national security apparatus, [FBI Director Christopher Wray], Merrick Garland, and the White House know, and what did they not inform the president of the United States?” Bannon enquired, “What did they not tell Donald Trump?” “What were their plans?” What were their plans? What did they keep hidden from Donald J. Trump when he was president?” “This is a travesty,” Bannon added. “You speak of coups. I can demonstrate a coup, and we shall demonstrate a coup. There is no conspiracy. “We’re going to connect the dots that aren’t easy to connect.” Bannon also targeted committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on January 6, pledging that despite facing possible criminal charges for defying the committee’s subpoena, he would not be intimidated “in any way, shape, or form.” Bannon previously stated that he refused to comply with the subpoena at the request of the former president, whose lawyer is thought to have conveyed identical instructions to other former Trump administration officials who have been served with subpoenas.

During a Sunday interview on CBS, Thompson intimated that Trump may receive a subpoena from the committee. This is a condensed version of the information.