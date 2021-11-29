Merriam-Word Webster’s of the Year for 2021 is vaccine, with insurgency also being considered.

After a sharp spike in searches since the COVID-19 outbreak, Merriam-Webster named “vaccine” its 2021 word of the year on Monday. According to the Associated Press, their runner-up was “insurrection.”

“A preparation that is provided (as by injection) to boost the body’s immunological response against a certain infectious agent or disease,” Merriam-Webster defines a vaccine.

Merriam-Webster chooses its word of the year by analyzing statistics and seeing surges in term searches and usage. In 2020, 601 percent more people searched for vaccines than in prior years. According to Merriam-editor, Webster’s Peter Sokolowski, searches for the word have increased by 1,048 percent this year.

Merriam-online Webster’s definition of the word was amended earlier this year to incorporate information regarding mRNA vaccines or messenger vaccines, such as the ones employed in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

After the siege on the US Capitol on January 6, interest in the runner-up word, insurrection, grew. Insurrection is defined as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government” by Merriam-Webster. “A generally violent attempt to take control of a government,” it means in essence. In 2020, searches for the phrase climbed by 61,000 percent, according to Sokolowski.

“Every single day in 2021, this was a word that was exceptionally high in our data,” Sokolowski told the Associated Press ahead of Monday’s release.

“It essentially tells two different stories. The first is the science story, which focuses on the vaccines’ incredible speed of development. However, there are also disagreements on policy, politics, and political affiliation. It’s just one phrase that connects these two massive storylines “he stated

The choice follows the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year, “vax.” It also comes after Merriam-Webster named “pandemic” as one of the top search terms on its website last year.

“The pandemic was the trigger, and now we’re dealing with the aftermath,” Sokolowski said.

When the first vaccine in the United States was administered in New York in December, after months of speculation and discussion about its efficacy, lookups for “vaccine” soared at Merriam-Webster. The world’s first jab took place in the United Kingdom earlier that month.

