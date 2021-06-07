Merkel’s allies keep the extreme right at bay in the final German state election before the election.

The final results confirmed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party’s larger-than-expected victory in the last German state election before the September national election.

The result is a boost for Mrs Merkel’s center-right successor, though it was first and foremost a victory for the popular state governor.

Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union won 37.1 percent of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which received 20.8 percent.

Pre-election surveys had predicted a considerably closer race, even a neck-and-neck fight in certain situations.

The CDU has gained ground.