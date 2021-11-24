Meredith Kercher’s killer is being chastised by Amanda Knox for failing to repair her ‘damaged reputation.’

After being released from prison, Amanda Knox criticized Rudy Guede, the man convicted of the 2007 murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Italy.

Guede, 34, was given early release on Tuesday for good behavior following his murder conviction in October 2008. Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of the charges against Kercher at first, but were later acquitted.

Despite maintaining her innocence, Knox has continued to be scrutinized in the media. She took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize Guede for not accepting full responsibility for Kercher’s death.

“People evolve. Rudy has he? The truth, they say, will set you free. In a Twitter thread, Knox said, “Today he’s free, and he has yet to speak the truth, forcing others to continue feeling the burden of his crime.”

Knox stated that if Guede admitted to the murder, the public would cease criticizing her for a crime she didn’t commit.

“His honesty would also put an end to the skewed media coverage, which repeatedly repeats the phrase ‘the only person who remains convicted of killing British student Meredith Kercher,’ which is accurate, but implies that several persons were involved,” she tweeted.

“Were he to genuinely admit his responsibility, it would bring closure to the Kercher family, put an end to the murky speculation surrounding this case, and restore my and Raffaele’s wrongfully tarnished reputations.”

Guede, according to Knox, was the key to clearing her name. “What I’ll say here is that Guede possesses immense healing power over those who have been damaged by his deeds,” she wrote.

“He has the power to speak the truth, to accept responsibility, and to stop blaming me for Meredith Kercher’s rape and death, which a mountain of evidence reveals he perpetrated alone.”

Guede was given a 30-year sentence after his DNA and bloody fingerprints were discovered at the crime site. After an appeal, his sentence was reduced to 16 years, and he served 13 of them. Guede continues to deny any involvement in the crime.