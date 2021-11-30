Merck’s COVID Pill will be reviewed by an FDA panel, and its use in pregnant women and vaxxed patients will be questioned.

According to the Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration will form a panel to look into the efficacy of Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 therapy.

If authorized, the new medicine will be the first COVID-19 treatment available as a capsule that may be administered at home. However, fresh information has surfaced that casts doubt on its efficacy. The FDA’s new panel will look at claims that Merck’s pill isn’t as effective as it promises to be and may cause birth problems in pregnant women.

The FDA put the medicine to the test on rats and came up with a less-than-satisfactory result. Birth abnormalities were discovered in the skeleton, eyes, and kidneys of newborn rats, according to FDA scientists, raising the question of whether or not pregnant women should take the pill. Merck has already started included warnings in its presentations to prevent such ladies from taking molnupiravir.

Merck’s molnupiravir pill is notable for a number of reasons, the most important of which is its strategy to combating COVID-19. The pill is supposed to implant “tiny faults into the coronavirus’ genetic code to halt it from multiplying,” according to the Associated Press. The pill has already been tested against COVID-19 variations, including delta, according to Merck experts. However, the medicine has not been tried on people who have already been vaccinated. The FDA wants to know if the pill is safe for people who have already been vaccinated.

The FDA’s review panel has elicited no response from Merck. On Tuesday, a vote on whether or not to approve the medicine is likely.

Although the panel’s recommendations are not legally binding, they frequently influence FDA decisions.

The summit takes place as the number of infections in the United States rises again, and health officials around the world assess the threat posed by the new omicron form.

Merck’s pill, if approved, would be the first that doctors could prescribe for patients to take on their own to alleviate symptoms and expedite recovery, marking a significant step toward lowering hospital caseloads and deaths. Molnupiravir, the medicine, is already approved for emergency use in the United Kingdom.

Given the looming danger, the FDA is largely anticipated to approve Merck’s tablet for emergency use. However, new data provided this week paints a less enticing image than the company’s initial results, which were released in October.

