Merck will let other pharmaceutical companies to produce a life-saving COVID pill for developing countries.

According to the Associated Press, Merck has agreed to allow other drug companies to develop its potentially lifesaving COVID-19 therapy pill in an effort to reduce hospitalizations and fatalities in impoverished countries.

Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, revealed in a statement Wednesday that the Medicines Patent Pool, a UN-backed institution, had entered into a voluntary license arrangement for the drug.

According to Merck, molnupiravir, the first drug proved to treat COVID-19, reduced hospitalizations and fatalities in persons suffering early symptoms of the virus by half in trials. According to the Associated Press, the study’s findings were so compelling that independent medical professionals overseeing the testing suggested that it be halted early.

The Medicines Patent Pool will be able to give licenses to other companies who gain authorisation to produce the medicine as a result of the arrangement with Merck. According to the Associated Press, royalties will not be paid to Merck or Ridgeback Biotherapeutics while COVID-19 is classified as a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The early results for molnupiravir are “compelling,” according to Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool, who hopes that this first voluntary license deal for a COVID-19 medication will lead to others.

No vaccine manufacturers have consented to a comparable contract despite repeated demands from governments and health professionals. A WHO hub in South Africa set up to share messenger RNA vaccine formulations and technologies has yet to get a single pharmaceutical company to participate.

Merck has asked the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency to approve its medication, which might happen in the coming weeks.

An antiviral medication that individuals might take at home to lessen symptoms and hasten recovery may be revolutionary, easing the burden on hospitals and assisting in the control of outbreaks in poorer nations with weakened health care systems.

It would also support a two-pronged strategy to the pandemic: medication-based treatment and vaccination-based prevention.

Doctors Without Borders applauded Merck’s commitment to disclose its COVID-19 medication, but said it did not go far enough.

"Key upper-middle-income countries like Brazil and China are excluded from the license."