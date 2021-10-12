Merck COVID-19 Pill Price: How Does It Compare to Vaccines and Monoclonal Antibodies?

Although Merck’s COVID-19 oral antiviral tablet is a less expensive alternative to monoclonal antibody therapies for outpatient therapy, it is still 17 times more expensive than getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

In anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration approving Merck’s oral antiviral medication, the Biden administration acquired 1.7 million courses (FDA). If approved, it would be the first outpatient treatment that does not require the assistance of a health care worker, perhaps alleviating hospital overcrowding.

It’s a twice-daily treatment for a number of days that was developed in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Adding the therapy to America’s arsenal costs the government roughly $705 per treatment at a cost of $1.2 billion for 1.7 million treatments.

Even though it is less expensive than monoclonal antibody treatments, which cost the US government roughly $2,100 per dosage, it is still more expensive than inoculating Americans.

In an effort to reduce delays in delivering vaccination doses to the public, former President Donald Trump secured millions of doses of the vaccine before proof proved it was effective. According to the Congressional Research Service, a two-dose inoculation of Pfizer’s vaccine cost the government about $40, a full vaccination of Moderna’s vaccine cost about $30, and a one-dose vaccination of Johnson & Johnson cost only about $10 per dosage.

At such pricing, Merck’s oral antiviral is 70 times more expensive than Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, 23 times more expensive than Moderna’s, and 17 times more expensive than Pfizer’s.

Despite the fact that more than 180 million people in the United States have been properly vaccinated against COVID-19, hospitals continue to be overburdened. The heightened transmissibility of the Delta variety drove outbreaks across the country, sending thousands of patients to the hospital for treatment, the majority of whom were unvaccinated.

Vaccines have been demonstrated to be beneficial in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization. However, Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, an infectious disease physician at the Cleveland Clinic, previously told The Washington Newsday that once a person catches COVID-19, immunizations are no longer effective, making outpatient therapies critical to America’s pandemic response.

Keeping unvaccinated people out of the hospital allows healthcare providers to focus on patients who require hospitalization for causes other than COVID.