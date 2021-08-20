Mercedes Lain, a toddler’s babysitter, was discovered dead in Starke County, Indiana.

An 11-month-old Indiana child was discovered dead in a forested location on Wednesday after going missing last week.

Mercedes Lain’s body was discovered in Starke County on Wednesday night.

The girl’s babysitter, 37-year-old Justin Miller, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman Jr. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday. According to WLWT5, Lain’s parents each face one count of neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their child with Miller.

The cause of death for the toddler is unknown.

Chipman described the incident as “tragic,” adding that officers hoped to recover the kid alive.

“Almost everyone wanted to find Mercedes alive and healthy, and I can see our parents and the common thread that people have with 11-month-olds. So, in a similar spirit, these guys make a living off of witnessing some of this, and we wanted it to be distinct. Chipman was quoted by ABC7 as saying, “It didn’t.”

According to the prosecutor, the girl’s father, Kenny Lain, left the child with Miller in a Plymouth motel on Friday. Miller had volunteered to babysit for the weekend so that he and the toddler’s mother, Tiffany Coburn, could get a “few days away from their child.”

The parents reported Mercedes missing after Miller failed to return her on Sunday.

Miller first told police that he had left the youngster with a neighbor on Sunday. However, he eventually modified his story. When he awoke Saturday morning, he claimed he discovered the baby dead. According to a probable cause affidavit, he then carried her corpse to a forested location in Starke County.

According to the court record, Miller is a child’s relative. He allegedly admitted to authorities that he used synthetic marijuana on multiple occasions while Mercedes was in his custody.

Officers are awaiting the results of the autopsy. They do not believe, however, that her parents were personally engaged in her killing.