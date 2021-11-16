Mercedes drives off the road and collides with a bridge while in park.

A Mercedes exited the road and smashed through bollards, causing damage to a historic bridge in Sefton Park.

Following reports of an accident, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Grade II listed iron bridge around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday (November 13).

A white Mercedes was involved in the accident, according to police. After the crash, the occupants “left the scene,” but were subsequently discovered to be safe and well.

“I was out for a run in Sefton Park on Saturday morning and heard a lot of police sirens,” a local stated.

“A small white automobile had swerved off the road and collided with the bridge.” There was stonework and brickwork all over the place.” Local group Save Sefton Park Meadows published photographs of the devastation.

“Took out cast iron pavement bollards, brick piers, one with ornamental street lamp on top, and curving part of brick wall,” the group wrote on social media. The police and the fire department were present. The car was towed away by a recovery vehicle.” “We were contacted at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13th with complaints of a road traffic collision at the intersection of Ibbotslane Lane and Mossley Hill Drive,” a police spokesman said.

“A bollard and a wall collided with a white Mercedes.” All of the occupants fled the incident, but were eventually discovered safe and sound. The investigation is still ongoing.

“Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000789615.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at Give information | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).