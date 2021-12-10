Mercedes-Benz is putting the brakes on drivers who can play video games while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mercedes-Benz issued a software recall for 227 cars after discovering a software fault that allowed a dashboard “infotainment” screen to access the internet and play video games while the car was in motion (NHTSA).

Mercedes said the problem was identified in a business car in Germany and affects some 2021 and 2022 EQS and S models, in which a “incorrect computer setup” allowed functions that are intended to be disabled while the car is in motion to be enabled.

“Driver distraction may ensue if an occupant actively selects the function or application while the car is traveling,” the corporation noted in the docs, “which could raise the risk of a crash.”

The problem was rectified following an upgrade to an internal computer system, according to the automaker, and no crashes or injuries were reported as a result of the problem.

The NHTSA stated earlier this week that it is investigating why a similar issue reported last month by a Tesla 2021 Model 3 owner in Oregon did not result in a recall. The auto regulator stated on Thursday that it had started talking to Tesla about the problem.

“We are pleased to see Mercedes recall and repair this unnecessary risk to everyone on the road,” said Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety. “However, we would urge NHTSA to move quickly to ensure that all screen-based entertainment distractions are disabled when vehicles are in motion, regardless of manufacturer.”

However, the fact that both Mercedes and Tesla issued recalls due to distracted driving concerns has generated no issues about whether the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is applying federal vehicle safety regulations equitably.

The Associated Press quoted Philip Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, as saying, “MB is following the regulatory standards as they are supposed to—in sharp contrast to what we’ve been witnessing from Tesla.” If the NHTSA does not move against Tesla, Koopman believes the agency will have one standard for Tesla and another for Mercedes and other automakers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not specifically address the double standard or Tesla in a statement released on Friday.