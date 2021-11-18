Mental health advocates are concerned about the usage of terms like “crazy” in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mental health advocates have expressed concern about the defense’s account of the first man Rittenhouse shot and murdered as the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial continues to deliberate.

Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards described Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 at the time of his death in August 2020, as “irrational and psychotic.”

Rosenbaum was on medication for bipolar disorder and depression and was allegedly attempting to steal Rittenhouse’s rifle, which Richards used to suggest to the jury that the situation may have been much worse if Rittenhouse hadn’t shot Rosenbaum.

“I’m delighted he shot him because if Joseph Rosenbaum had had that pistol, I don’t believe for a minute he wouldn’t have used it against anybody else,” Richards said during his closing arguments in the trial of Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing Rosenbaum and another man and shooting a third.

According to the Associated Press, mental health advocates argue that Richards’ description and use of derogatory terminology such as “irrational and crazy” is harmful because it portrays people with mental illnesses as homicidal dangers who need to be dealt with and possibly killed if they try to obtain a weapon.

People with bipolar illness and despair, according to Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, are more commonly a danger to themselves than to those around them, according to research.

If the jury finds Rittenhouse guilty on the third day of deliberations, he could face a life sentence.

Bipolar disorder affects about 5 million adults in the United States each year, according to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Richards’ words, according to some legal experts and other observers, were a clever courtroom technique and a realistic portrayal of the threat faced by Rittenhouse, who claims he shot the men in self-defense.

NAMI’s mission includes teaching police officers how to employ de-escalation techniques when dealing with mentally ill people.

“You just don’t have someone gunned down, especially if they’re unarmed,” she explained.

Rosenbaum acted “belligerently” that night, according to Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who said he went armed to the Kenosha protests to protect property. Lackowski said during the trial that Rosenbaum acted “belligerently” that night and seemed to want to “entice someone.” This is a condensed version of the information.