Men’s Luxury Sneakers at an Affordable Price.

All self-professed sneakerheads, take note! Luxury sneakers for men can certainly put a dent in your wallet, but not every pair has to be that way. Even if you’re on a budget, you can seem as cool as the stars in some of the most stylish men’s sneakers available.

Men’s 10 Most Affordable Luxury Sneakers

Want a high-end look at a fraction of the price? These men’s premium sneakers are priced at $700 or less. Continue reading to see our top selections. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Low-Top Leather Sneakers from the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection

Saks Fifth Avenue, a well-known retailer of high-end clothing and accessories, understood exactly what they were doing when they launched their own line, the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection. With a leather upper, lace-up vamp, and rounded toe, their Low-Top Leather Sneakers feature a stylish look. These sneaks, which are made in Italy and include a leather inside and padded insole, will never go out of style and will always give a touch of polish to any ensemble.

Saks Fifth Avenue has it for $276.

Snake-Embossed High-Top Leather Sneakers by Bally for Men

Bally’s Men’s Snake-Embossed High-Top Leather Sneakers are one of the most stylish high-tops available. With its snakeskin embossing, leather top and lining, accompanying dust bag, and, of course, the brand’s trademark Bally stripe, this luxury footwear nearly radiates elegance. These will undoubtedly become your favorite pair on the shoe rack, as they are made in Canada of the greatest quality.

For $420, go to Saks Fifth Avenue.

Reeth Low-Top Check Detail Leather Sneaker by Burberry

Skip the Burberry trench in favor of these timeless sneakers. The Burberry Reeth Low-Top Check Detail Leather Sneakers are quite gorgeous, especially if you like Burberry plaid. They also happen to be both inexpensive and comfortable.

You’ll adore them for their comfortable fit, lace-up style, and leather and cotton upper, in addition to their stylish tartan appearance. These luxury men’s kicks receive a 10 out of 10 from us since they’re more polished than you’d anticipate from a sneaker.

For $490, go to Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ferragamo, Salvatore Leather Sneakers Pierre

The Salvatore Ferragamo Pierre Leather Sneakers are streamlined and sleek, taking immaculate to a whole new level. They’re sneakers, but they may just as well be your favorite. This is a condensed version of the information.