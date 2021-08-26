Menopause education will be provided in the workplace for men.

Sefton Council’s male employees will receive training to assist female colleagues going through the menopause.

The municipality claims it has been working hard to address what is frequently regarded as a taboo subject.

A number of workshops and information sessions have been organized to help educate staff on the disorder and its symptoms, as well as to build a more open and happy work environment.

In 2020, the council released a new Menopause policy.

Following this, it became clear that there was still a problem: the vast majority of employees, particularly men, considered the matter to be “too taboo” to discuss.

“Although helping women in the workplace is a priority, Active Workforce has highlighted a need to further educate males in the workplace, in order to provide support and awareness regarding the menopause,” said Paulette Lappin, Cabinet Member for Regulatory, Compliance, and Corporate Services.

“In September, we will have a seminar for men solely called ‘Men and the Menopause.’

“This will provide male employees with the opportunity to learn about menopause, how to recognize symptoms, and what therapies and support are available.

“We are ecstatic that Dwayne Johnson, Sefton’s Chief Executive, is leading by example by attending this session.”

Menopause is a natural component of aging that happens when a woman’s oestrogen levels begin to fall between the ages of 45 and 55.

In the United Kingdom, the average age at which a woman reaches menopause is 51, while one in every 100 women reaches menopause before the age of 40.

Hot flushes, poor mood or anxiety, and memory or concentration issues are all common symptoms.