Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive, could return to China if a deal with the DOJ is reached.

According to her lawyer and a letter from the Justice Department, Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, could return to China after reaching a settlement with the Justice Department to resolve criminal allegations against her.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the company’s founder’s daughter, has negotiated a deferred prosecution agreement. A defendant must agree to abide by specific terms in exchange for the case being dropped by the Justice Department.

According to CNN, the Justice Department sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Friday, stating that at a hearing later that day, it would address “a resolution of the allegations against the defendant in this matter.”

According to the BBC, Meng is anticipated to plead guilty to minor crimes and have the more serious accusations withdrawn.

The deal, which will be announced in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, ends a years-long legal and geopolitical saga that encompassed not only the United States and China, but also Canada, where Meng has been since her detention there in December 2018.

In an email, Meng’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, confirmed the existence of the deal but did not disclose further specifics.

Huawei’s representative declined to comment.

In 2019, shortly before a major two-day session of trade talks between the US and China, the Trump administration’s Justice Department published criminal accusations accusing Huawei of stealing trade secrets and alleging Meng of defrauding banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

According to the indictment, Huawei sold equipment to Iran through a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom, in violation of US sanctions.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s founder’s daughter, contested the Justice Department’s extradition request, claiming that the case against her was defective. Last month, a Canadian judge postponed a ruling on whether Meng should be extradited to the United States after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer concluded his case by stating that there is enough evidence to indicate she was dishonest and deserved to face trial in the United States.

