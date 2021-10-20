Men with hereditary condition may benefit from targeted prostate cancer screening.

According to studies, men who inherit a higher risk of cancer through Lynch syndrome may benefit from regular specialized testing to detect early signs of prostate cancer.

Lynch syndrome, which affects 175,000 people in the UK, raises the risk of numerous cancers, including colon cancer.

However, only 5% of those who have the disease are aware of it.

According to a new study, annual prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing could detect cases of prostate cancer up to eight times more frequently in men with Lynch syndrome genetic characteristics than in men without.

Many of the cancer cases in males with the syndrome were clinically significant, according to the researchers, implying that targeted screening could save lives.

Scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research in London (ICR) believe that starting at the age of 40, focused annual screening could lead to earlier detection and treatment of prostate cancer in this high-risk cohort of men.

They also propose that identifying patients with Lynch syndrome could help doctors better treat them.

This is because mounting data suggests that immunotherapies, which employ the immune system to fight cancer, may be especially successful in men with these mutations who suffer recurrence of disease.

The Impact project is led by Ros Eeles, professor of oncogenetics at the ICR and consultant in clinical oncology and oncogenetics at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“Prostate cancer screening isn’t advised for the general public, but we feel it could help those guys with a high genetic risk,” she said.

“Our new findings suggest that PSA testing in men with Lynch syndrome is substantially more likely than in the general population to detect life-threatening prostate cancer.”

“We believe that males with the gene mutations that cause Lynch syndrome will benefit from regular PSA testing starting at the age of 40.”

“Targeted screening has the potential to detect aggressive prostate tumors in men with a high genetic risk at an early stage, enhancing their odds of survival.

“And because these men’s cancers are more likely to be severe and life-threatening, they would require intensive treatment.”

“I expect our findings, as well as evidence from our current follow-up study, will have an impact on future national and worldwide screening guidelines for this group of men, with the.””

