Men who were discovered hiding in a run-down tavern claimed they were merely there to water plants.

Three males were discovered hiding in the loft of a disused tavern that had been transformed into a marijuana farm.

On January 9, police were summoned to The Tricorn in Palacefields, Runcorn, after allegations of individuals breaking in through a back gate.

Officers discovered 343 cannabis plants in three rooms, as well as growing equipment, and indicators that two more rooms were to be converted for producing the Class B substance, when they arrived at the Grade-II listed property.

The police ascended the loft where they found Erjoni Ramaj, 24, of no fixed address; Tafil Ramaj, 24, of Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey; and Alensio Rucaj, now 21, of High Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, prosecutor Gerald Baxter said at a trial of issue hearing in September.

A automobile belonging to Tafil Ramaj was discovered nearby.

The plants were a metre tall, with a potential output of between 9.5kg and 28.5kg, and were valued between £38,000 and £200,000 in wholesale terms, or between £112,000 and £336,000 in “street value,” according to Mr Baxter.

After pleading guilty to growing cannabis, all three suspects rejected the prosecution’s claim that they played a substantial role.

They could be deported in the coming months.

They claimed they had traveled up from London that day, with the Ramaj cousins stating they had been sent to water the plants and Rucaj alleging he had been asked to set up some equipment.

Officers from Cheshire Police arrived after they had just been at The Tricorn for up to 20 minutes, they said.

The guys agreed to do some work to pay off a debt to someone named “Tony” who assisted them in unlawfully entering the UK to leave what a court described as “tough conditions” in their native country of Albania.

“The Crown doesn’t accept that the defendants travelled all the way from London to Runcorn in order to water cannabis plants – that’s certainly what Erjoni Ramaj and Tafil Ramaj say – or to carry out a day’s manual labor as,” Mr Baxter said, summarizing the prosecution case at a trial of issue over whether the men played significant or minor roles in running the drug.”

