Men who mutilated puppies are prohibited from keeping animals.

After being discovered with two puppies who had been subjected to barbaric ear-cropping treatments, two Liverpool men have been barred from owning any animals.

When they appeared before Liverpool Magistrate’s Court, Leslie Christopherson, 29, of Picton Road, Liverpool, and Calum Reid, 36, of Donaldson Street, Liverpool, both guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two Bull breed puppies.

The RSPCA was asked to investigate after a worried member of the public reported Christopherson in possession of two puppies with cut ears, according to the court.

Ear-cropping is unlawful in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act unless it is done for medical reasons.

The practice, according to the RSPCA, is a painful cosmetic operation in which a portion of the dog’s ear is hacked off with a knife or razor blade to make the canine appear more vicious.

On April 29, Inspector Naomi Norris was dispatched to the residence in Picton Road in Wavertree, where Christopherson introduced her to the grey male puppy named Blue and the female puppy named April.

“Both had clipped ears that appeared pretty newly done,” Naomi said. I could see portions of stitching that looked like cotton and they were red and sore. The ears were sick and there was stuff clumped around them, which he later told me was talcum powder.

“He verified that no veterinary treatment had been given and added, “I realize the ears are illegal, but I’m looking after them for a pal.”

He then recognized Reid as the puppy’s owner. Both dogs were apprehended by the police and sent to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for veterinary treatment, where their ears were discovered to be sore and infected.

Naomi then went to see Reid, who informed her that he had purchased the dogs with their ears already trimmed and that he had no idea the procedure was prohibited.

“The tissues of the ear pinna are sensitive, and surgical intervention will result in acute inflammation and a sensation of discomfort for the animal,” an independent vet who examined Blue and April told the court.

