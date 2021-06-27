Men were instructed to lie down. Armed police were deployed in the area after ‘guns’ were hurled behind a phone booth.

Armed cops descended on a street following allegations that two firearms had been discovered in a carrier bag behind a phone booth.

Multiple police cars, including armed officers, swooped on Shevington’s Lane in Kirkby at around 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, according to an eyewitness.

Two guys were stopped by armed police and told to “lay down” after a carrier bag was “thrown” behind a telephone box, according to the witness.

“It happened at 9.30 a.m., and four BMWs arrived with armed responders, with roughly three officers in each car,” they added.

“They shut down the road and ordered two lads to lie down.”

“One of them had thrown a carrying bag behind a phone box,” says the narrator.

Officers discovered ‘two firearms’ inside the carrying bag, according to the eyewitness, and both were escorted to police cars.

They went on to say that the encounter was “surprising” and “like something out of a television drama.”

“It was stunning to see,” the witness added. It looked like something from a television program.

“However, the cops did a fantastic job; they took two more firearms off the streets.”

Plain-clothed detectives were also spotted looking about the location, according to eyewitnesses, and the encounter lasted roughly 40 to 50 minutes.

Several police cars are parked on Shevington Lane, and armed cops can be seen looking around in one of the eyewitness’ films.

Another film shows an officer stooping down near a telephone box and checking into a carrier bag; he then holds the bag up and displays it to other officers.

It is then loaded into a police vehicle.

The ECHO has requested a statement from Merseyside Police regarding the incident.