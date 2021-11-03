Men seeking for a ‘chicken business’ were actually looking for an illegal firearm.

Two men were apprehended in a Mercedes while driving to Liverpool to pick up a pistol.

Dominic Valerio, a cocaine and heroin dealer, introduced Sefer Allushi and Erald Sida to James McGlade.

McGlade had hidden a German air pistol in Thomas Lawler’s Toxteth residence, which had been adapted to discharge live ammo.

However, undercover investigators observed the transaction and intervened when the firearm was handed over.

Officers pounced at Corinto Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday, March 11 this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Daniel Travers said: “Mr McGlade allegedly kept the pistol safe at Mr Lawler’s home, according to the prosecution.

“Mr Valerio had planned for Mr Allushi and Mr Sida to travel to Mr Lawler’s house to obtain the pistol, and Mr Allushi and Mr Sida were apprehended outside in a Mercedes.

“When the police arrived, Mr Lawler had just transferred the handgun to Mr Allushi, who hurled it.”

Valerio had phoned Allushi and McGlade separately the day before, using two different phone numbers.

Sida drove up the M6 from the Midlands to Preston to pick up Allushi, then to Valerio’s flat in High Street, Wavertree, at around 6.45pm, before the two men travelled onto Toxteth.

McGlade called Lawler at 7.44 p.m., “knowing Mr Lawler would be at home since he was the subject of an electronically monitored curfew,” according to Mr Travers.

McGlade arrived in a taxi on Corinto Street at 8.05 p.m., just as Lawler was handing the gun to Allushi, when armed police arrived.

Mr. Travers stated, ” “One of the cops noticed a tossed object in the air. He heard metal banging on concrete and exclaimed, ‘he’s just lashed something,’ alluding to Mr Allushi.” Lawler dashed back into the house, where Sida, who was wearing a worker’s glove on one hand, and Allushi were apprehended.

McGlade went out the back door and hopped over a wall, cutting his right hand on barbed wire. He then dropped his jacket and tossed away his phone, which was never found, but he was apprehended on Pickwick Street.

The gun, a German para, was discovered by a police officer. “The summary has come to an end.”