Men quarrel in Pontins’ toilet, tossing £50 bills into the air.

Men hurled fists in a gents toilet, shocking a family on vacation with their children.

Ray, who prefers not to be identified by his full name, witnessed the major brawl in the Pontins toilets in Prestatyn yesterday.

The family from Liverpool had gone to the tent site for a “peaceful few days away,” but were shocked when the brawl broke out around 3.30pm.

As police arrived at the scene, Ray told the ECHO, £50 bills were strewn across the floor, as his young children watched on.

“As soon as we arrived here, there was a massive brawl in the gents bathrooms,” Ray explained.

“One man was brought to the hospital for treatment, and there must have been 15 officers on the scene.”

“We saw a number of £50 bills in an evidence bag, and then police roped off and searched the gents restrooms. My young children were present when this happened.”

“In the back of the police van, the man was kicking and shouting.”

“Five hours after the initial incident, there was still a police presence in the camp.”

Ray remarked that after the violence, all he wants to do now is attempt to enjoy the rest of his holiday with his family.

At least six police vehicles reached the area, according to photos, and officers appear to be speaking with someone arrested in the back of a van in video footage.

Before a loud bang can be heard emanating from inside the van, a furious cry from a man’s voice can be heard, appearing to wonder why he has been arrested.

North Wales Police and Britannia Hotels, which owns Pontins, have both been contacted by the ECHO, but no response has been received.