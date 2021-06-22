Men punch her and scream homophobic slurs at her, leaving her with a black eye.

A young woman was attacked three days ago on one of the city’s busiest streets, prompting an investigation into another alleged homophobic assault.

On Friday morning evening, the woman, 24, was assaulted in the Bold Street and Upper Newington area, leaving her with a black eye and various facial injuries.

A brawl broke out on the street, and she was brought to the hospital with injuries.

READ MORE: Students heard ‘discussing positive covid tests’ at a ‘party’ house

During the violence, she told police, homophobic comments were hurled at her group.

“Seeing how many gay people/lesbians it’s happening to in Liverpool, it’s not right!” she added in a social media post, which she urged everyone to read.

“Two men attacked me and my gay friend on Bold Street on Thursday night.

“They were apprehended, but this was clearly an unprovoked gay hate crime.”

“We must unite because we are proud of who we are in the twenty-first century!”

At around 2.45 a.m. on Friday, police were called to allegations of a fight involving ten men and women.

On suspicion of Section 47 Assault, a 34-year-old male from Toxteth was arrested.

The act was described by detectives as “appalling and disgusting.”

This is the seventh suspected homophobic attack to be made public amid a wave of hate crime violence that has shocked residents of the city in June and the last week of May.

The month of June is Pride Month, which honors the LGBTQ community.

Victims have shared photographs of their bloodied faces on social media after unprovoked beatings, many of them amid vile verbal slurs being thrown at them.

In a statement today, Merseyside Police said: “We have arrested a man following an incident in Liverpool City centre on Friday 18 June.

“Shortly after 2.45am, officers attended reports of an altercation between approximately 10 males and females on Upper Newington Street.

“When police arrived, it was reported that a 24-year-old woman had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

“A 34-year-old man from Toxteth was arrested on suspicion of Section 47 Assault.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Officers have received a report. Summary ends.