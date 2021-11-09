Men posing as cops tie up a family and flee with $180,000 in stolen goods, according to police.

Authorities are looking into a strange case of house invasion and robbery that was allegedly carried out by two individuals posing as cops.

According to local TV station WNBC, the incident began on Tuesday morning when two guys wearing sweatshirts, sweatpants, and medical masks with New York City Police Department branding entered a home in the Country Club district of the Bronx. One of the males was reportedly said to be wearing a jewelry with a fake NYPD credential.

When the men got inside, they tied up two people and started robbing the house. According to WNBC, one of the homeowners was eventually able to break free from her ties, get to a neighbor’s house, and call for help.

The phony cops were eventually able to flee with a collection of stolen goods totaling $180,000, including $100,000 in jewelry, a homeowner’s phone, a white BMW, and roughly $30,000 in cash.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the male co-owner of the residence bound and gagged. The second owner, who was able to flee the scene, was identified as the man’s ex-wife, who arrived at the residence during the event.

The NYPD is now looking for the two suspects, who were described as white men in their 50s by witnesses, according to WNBC. A mile distant from the house, along the Bruckner Expressway, the stolen BMW used as a getaway car was discovered.

The case had several unusual characteristics, according to authorities, when compared to ordinary robberies. The burglars, in instance, did not ransack the house but instead proceeded straight to a safe where valuables were kept.

Neighbor Christos Papastefanou told WLNY that the incident made him more concerned about his 83-year-old mother’s safety.

“It makes me very scared,” Papastefanou added. “Now I have to figure out and make provisions for her own protection.” “I believe criminals are simply becoming more brazen, and they have nothing to fear,” says the author. The NYPD was contacted for additional comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

Following an apartment complex fire in the Mott Haven neighborhood, another audacious burglary occurred in the Bronx over the weekend. Alberto Rivella, a resident of the building after it had been evacuated. This is a condensed version of the information.