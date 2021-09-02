Men on motorcycles slam the window and set fire to the car in front of consumers.

This afternoon, a car was allegedly set alight in a Liverpool parking park.

At around 12.17pm on Thursday, September 2, emergency services were dispatched to Broad Lane, Norris Green, for reports of a car on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a car engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Iceland.

One fire engine’s crews fought the blaze and were able to put it out.

The matter was subsequently turned over to Merseyside Police.

A witness who did not want to be identified told The Washington Newsday that he witnessed individuals riding a motorcycle pouring gasoline inside the automobile and setting it on fire.

“Some people on a motorcycle shattered the windows, put petrol inside, and set it on fire,” they claimed.

“Firefighters were summoned to Broad Lane, Norris Green, on Thursday 2nd September, following reports of a car on fire,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Crews were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. and arrived at 12:23 p.m. A single fire engine was dispatched.

“When rescuers arrived, they saw a car completely engulfed in flames in the market’s parking lot.

“To put out the fire, crews utilized a hose reel jet.

“At 1.04 p.m., fire crews handed over the incident to Merseyside Police and left the scene.”