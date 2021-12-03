Men in balaclavas rush the Co-op, threatening employees with hammers and a “big knife.”

Armed thieves invaded a Co-op store, brandishing hammers and a “big knife” as they threatened employees.

Three unknown guys armed with hammers and a huge knife entered the Co-op store on Chapel Lane in Warrington at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

After threatening employees and ordering them to open the safe, the men stole a large sum of money and fled the store.

Witnesses described the first man as a white male who stood around 5 ft 9 inches tall, and the second man as a white man who stood around 6 ft tall and had a stocky build.

The third male was reported as being roughly 5’8″ tall and whitish.

Dark clothing and balaclavas were described as being worn by all three males.

During the horrific episode, no staff members were wounded, but they were “shaken,” according to police.

“Thankfully, the store employees were not wounded as a result of the event, albeit they have been left shaken,” said Detective Constable Chris Murphy of Warrington CID.

“A variety of avenues of inquiry are currently being pursued, including CCTV analysis and forensics.”

“As part of our investigation, we’d want to hear from anyone who was in the neighborhood at the time of the incident who believes they may have seen the perpetrators enter or exit the store,” says the statement.

“I’d also like to encourage residents and drivers in the area to review their CCTV or dash cam footage and come forward if they believe it could be helpful to our inquiry.”

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant, please contact 101 and quote IML 1146081, or fill out the form at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.”

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.”