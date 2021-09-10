Men hurry to aid a lady who is stranded in floodwaters.

Three men hurried to aid a woman trapped in deep floodwaters during yesterday’s rains, as captured on dramatic video.

Kara Dobbs’ film captures the chaos as water swells onto the pavements of Borough Road in Birkenhead, Wirral.

Kara, 28, was driving to pick up her daughter from school when she pulled out her phone and began recording.

While the video captures the swirling waves on the road and cars attempting to manage the hazardous conditions, the car approaches a crossing where people can be seen struggling.

As Kara’s automobile approaches, it becomes evident that three men have raced to save a woman who has fallen into the sea.

Two men can be seen assisting the woman as they go through the flood knee-deep, while another man handles her shopping cart.

Kara told The Washington Newsday that she had never witnessed flooding in Birkenhead like this before, saying, “Never seen anything like bad, especially in Birkenhead.”

“It has been horrible in New Brighton, but that [on Borough Road]was particularly terrifying because we were afraid our car might break down.”

Localised flooding was triggered by yesterday’s storms over Wirral, causing damage to homes, businesses, and the closure of schools.

Floodwaters caused havoc on the roads and trapped vehicles, such as the autos at the Kings Land and Old Chester Road intersection.

Michael Yates captured a woman swimming into the rain to assist a driver who was ‘panicking’ as their car was engulfed in water.

They were eventually towed to safety, along with another vehicle, and the road was closed by police.

“The lady in the water was a local citizen trying to aid a man in his car who was panicking,” Mr Yates told The Washington Newsday.

“I got out of my car, which had water in the footwell, and I sat there for more than an hour.

“Within 10 minutes, four police cars and two fire engines arrived, followed by two ambulances and a fire and rescue truck.

“A passerby in a transport van dressed as a gardener entered with a rope and dragged both automobiles out.”

