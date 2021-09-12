Men from Merseyside who terrorized their partners when they were on lockdown.

While lockdown was exhausting and painful for practically everyone, it was especially terrible for women locked in violent marriages.

Reports of domestic violence, referrals, and, regrettably, deaths have increased as victims have been forced to spend practically the whole day and night with their abusers, as those working to combat domestic violence feared.

Merseyside Police said in February this year that they had received 20,000 more reports of domestic violence since the pandemic began than the previous year.

In a sad tragedy, a student, 18, fell four floors to her death from her flat.

Domestic abuse offenses reported by Liverpool Council climbed by 9% between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the city council.

Three domestic violence-related homicides shook Merseyside in a particularly grim fortnight at the end of January.

“Domestic violence specialist agencies and the Independent Domestic Violence Advisor report increases in repeat referrals, clients coming back into care suffering from PTSD, increasing complexity, notably regarding mental health and debt,” according to a report to Liverpool City Council last month.

“As lockdowns have lessened, there have been peaks and troughs in requests for services related to lockdowns, and most agencies have seen surges in clients seeking assistance.

“While money has been raised for 2020-21, organizations continue to struggle with capacity, and some therapy and group support waiting lists exist.”

While many others continue to suffer in silence, here are some of the males who have been charged with torturing their spouses or family.

Cave, Paul

Paul Cave cut a woman caught in a “toxic” relationship with a broken mug, causing her skin to peel away.

After a drinking session on October 26, 2020, the bandit cut his partner’s right cheek open and fled her Southport house rather than contact an emergency.

The victim, Leanne Gaskell, had to call 999 herself and was brought to hospital, where Cave arrived to apologize and threaten her with being shot if she cooperated with the authorities.

She then overdosed, requiring hospitalization, and judicial hearings were postponed until. “The summary has come to an end.”