Men flee the M62 Mercedes crash, “leaving injured women in the vehicle.”

Three guys are said to have fled the scene after a Mercedes collided with a central reserve on the M62 this morning, injuring two women.

After emergency services arrived at the site, the two women, both 21, from Doncaster, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Part of the M62 between the Rocket and Huyton/Knotty Ash was blocked today.

After a search of the area, Merseyside Police said they located two individuals with injuries near the location, but they are still seeking for a third man who is also believed to have been injured.

The accident occurred around 6.15 a.m., when a Mercedes E-class collided with the central reserve on the M62 near Bowring Park, according to police.

After the incident that resulted in the closure of the highway westbound between junctions 4 (the Rocket) and 5 (Knotty Ash/Huyton), a 30-year-old and a 21-year-old from Leicester were transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While witness and CCTV inquiries continue, Merseyside Police is calling for anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the missing man to contact them.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a major RTC on the M62 citybound at Bowring Park this morning,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Sunday, 25 July).

“A Mercedes e-Class was reported to have collided with the central reservation around 6.15 a.m.

“Three males were observed fleeing from the automobile and sprinting towards the Rocket.

“When police from the North West Motorway Patrol Group (NWMPG) and Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered two injured women in the car, both 21 years old and from Doncaster.

“North West Ambulance Service and paramedics were dispatched to the incident, and the women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Officers from Merseyside Police conducted a thorough search of the area and discovered two injured individuals, ages 30 and 21, from Birmingham and Leicester, respectively.

"Both men were brought by ambulance to the hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.