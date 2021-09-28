Men discovered in a loft above a vacant pub cannabis cultivation claimed they were only there to water plants.

Three guys discovered inside a derelict bar holding a 343-plant cannabis grow claimed they were merely there to water plants or set up equipment.

On Saturday, January 9, Erjoni Ramaj, 24, of no fixed address; Tafil Ramaj, 24, of Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey; and Alensio Rucaj, 20, of High Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, were found hiding in the loft of the former Tricorn bar in Palacefields, Runcorn.

A member of the public informed police that he had seen two or three men carrying tools accessing the back gate.

Officers heard “movement” within the pub, according to Gerald Baxter, prosecuting at a trial of issue hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

In an electric scooter ‘stunt,’ a girl is catapulted over a playground circle.

They discovered 340 “flowering head cannabis plants” and growing equipment distributed across three rooms of the unoccupied bar, with signs of work in progress to convert the other two rooms, when they entered.

He stated the plants were roughly a metre tall and had a potential yield of 9.5kg to 28.5kg, worth £38,000 to £200,000 in wholesale terms, or £112,000 to £336,000 in “street value.”

Mr Baxter characterized the fixtures as “high-powered fluorescent lighting, reflecting heat shields, well-maintained circuit boards, and so on.”

Cheshire Police police discovered a car connected to Tafil Ramaj nearby.

Later, the defendants claimed they didn’t know anything about the facility or what they were supposed to perform.

They have pled guilty to being involved in the manufacturing of the Class B substance cannabis since their arrests, but have denied major involvement, resulting in a trial of issue hearing to decide the case.

When interviewed, Erjoni Ramaj stated that he and his cousin Tafil had gone to London a year prior.

He claimed they had met a man two days before who had “asked them to clean a hotel for a significant sum of money.”

“They were handed keys to the building and stated that they had just been there for 20 minutes when the cops arrived.”

Tafil Ramaj mostly remained silent, but noted that he “hadn’t been to that address before and was only there for five minutes when the cops arrived.”

“The summary comes to an end.”