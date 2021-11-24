Men convicted of the murder of Arbery will appear in federal court in 10 weeks on hate crime charges.

After a Georgia jury found Travis, Greg, and William “Roddie” McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday, the three men will face a federal hate crime prosecution in less than three months.

Glynn County jury convicted all three men guilty of felony murder after around 10 and a half hours of deliberation. Travis McMichael was found guilty on nine counts, Greg McMichael was found guilty on eight counts, and Bryan was found guilty on six counts.

Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery on February 23, 2020, after McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and Bryan followed the 25-year-old Black jogger down with their pickup trucks in the Satilla Shores community, claiming to be conducting a citizen’s arrest.

Regardless of the Georgia court’s decision, the legal story will continue in federal court in 10 weeks, on February 7, 2022, when the trial is set to begin.

The Justice Department (DOJ) prosecuted all three men last spring with interfering with Arbery’s civil rights and attempting to kidnap him.

Using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm were other charges against the McMichaels.

The three men are accused of using “force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to utilize a public thoroughfare because of his race,” according to the DOJ.

“The three defendants chased Arbery through the neighborhood, using their trucks—and in the case of the McMichaels, firearms—in an attempt to restrain Arbery, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape,” federal prosecutors claimed in an eight-page indictment.

The defendants could face up to life in prison if convicted of these federal crimes.

After the state was unable to bring hate crime charges against the defendants at the time of Arbery’s death owing to Georgia law, which did not have a hate crime legislation, a grand jury indicted them.

However, months after Arbery’s killing, state lawmakers passed a new hate-crime statute. People who perpetrate crimes against people based on their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or other identities will face harsher punishments under the new law.

All three males were charged with the same nine offenses under state law: one count of malice murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of attempted murder. This is a condensed version of the information.